Homeland 8×06 Two Minutes preview

The latest episode of Homeland, saw the Americans scrambling to find out if President Warner (Beau Bridges) had survived the helicopter crash.

If you want to avoid spoilers for Homeland season 8, we suggest you stop reading now. If you don’t mind then please keep reading.

Max (Maury Sterling) and the outpost soldiers rushed to the scenes of the crashed helicopters to check for survivors. Sadly everyone, including the US and Afghan Presidents, had died when their helicopters crash landed. Max was tasked with removing their personal effects while his team stood guard in case of attack from the Taliban.

Saul (Mandy Patinkin) realised they needed to know what had happened in order to keep the peace deal on track. He sent Carrie (Claire Danes) to Bagram airbase and informed G’ulom (Mohammed Bakri) of what had happened. Saul wanted G’ulom to work with them but he had his own ideas. Carrie discovered an inconsistency which led her to suspect the chief mechanic was up to something. She was right and tracked him down but he was simply hiding his pregnant Afghan girlfriend.

Meanwhile, G’ulom lied about the events for political gain. He tried to have Haqqani (Numan Acar) and other Taliban captured while also warning Tasneem Qureshi (Nimrat Kaur) to flee.

Back at the crash site, the Taliban attacked and Max and his team were pinned down. Before retreating, Carrie had Max recover the flight recorder. To prevent the Taliban from taking President Warner’s body, Vice President Ben Hayes (Sam Trammell) had to make the difficult decision to bomb the crash site. David Wellington (Linus Roache) had to push Hayes into making the decision.

At the end of the episode, Max was the soul survivor of his team. He managed to get away with the flight recorder but was found by an armed Taliban fighter. Max had no choice but to surrender.

Watch the Homeland season 8 episode 6 teaser below:

Here’s the synopsis for Homeland 8×06 – Two Minutes:

Upheaval in Washington brings an investigation to Kabul.

UK viewers can watch the next episode of Homeland season 8 on Channel 4 on Sundays at 9pm. Preview the episode with our gallery below: