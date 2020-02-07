Grantchester series 5 episode 6 preview

Grantchester‘s fifth series comes to a close next week so you’d best savour the long-running crime drama while you can.

If you want to avoid spoilers for Grantchester, stop reading now.

In episode 5 Geordie (Robson Green) and Will (Tom Brittney) attended a charity boxing match at Vic’s gym and on brave faces to hide the worries that were haunting them both.

Geordie was hoping to have a night away from his problems at home and the strain of his job while Will was desperately trying to find his place in Grantchester.

Matthew (Jim Caesar) and Luke faced off in the ring seemingly proving Vic’s (Wayne Foskett) theory that anyone can turn their life around with a second chance. The match took an unexpected twist and Will started to wonder if he had misjudged Matthew.

Elsewhere Leonard (Al Weaver) tried to reunite the warring Chapmans.

The synopsis for episode 6 is:

When a woman is found dead, laid out in the shape of a crucifix on Jesus Green, Will and Geordie discover the ring on her finger proves she was married to God – and a former nun at an oppressive convent. And as Geordie and Larry both agree – there’s nothing scarier than a nun…

At the convent they meet steely Sister Grace, who rules over her flock with an iron fist. But even more sinister is the picture that starts to emerge as they match the nuns to a series of unsolved missing persons cases from the last five years. This is anything but a place of sanctuary. But can Geordie and Will save its victims before it’s too late?

All the while, Will tries to deal with his own feelings of guilt – what he needs is a kindred spirit, able to salve his aching soul. What’s certain is this won’t be a birthday he’s likely to forget any time soon…

When Leonard’s dad, Russell, arrives in Grantchester, it’s clear there’s no love lost between father and son. But in order to heal the wounds of the past, will these two men be able to find common ground?

Grantchester continues at 9pm Friday on ITV. Preview the episode with our gallery below: