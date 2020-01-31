Grantchester series 5 episode 5 preview

A young man was found dead and stark naked on the latest episode of Grantchester.

If you want to avoid spoilers for Grantchester, stop reading now.

In episode 4 Will (Tom Brittney) and Geordie (Robson Green) discovered that the man had ties to a Cambridge research project experimenting with mind altering drugs.

The case stirred up Will’s feelings of guilt about his father’s death as well as his conflicted feelings for Ellie (Lauren Carse). He had to call on the help of his friends to help him as he delved within himself for the answers he sought.

Meanwhile a terrible dinner party caused problems for the Keatings with Cathy (Kacey Ainsworth) wondering whether or not to tell Geordie the truth about her mother.

Elsewhere Leonard (Al Weaver) tried to convince Mrs C (Tessa Peake-Jones) that there is good in the world.

The synopsis for episode 5 is:

As Geordie and Will head to a charity boxing match at Vic’s gym, both men put on a brave face and hide the worries haunting them both. Geordie’s hoping for a ‘manly’ night at the fight, with Jack and Leonard joining in the fun: an escape from the problems at home and the strain of the job. And Will revels in the night as well, this place giving him the purpose he so desperately needs…

It’s a full house at the gym as Matthew and Luke face off in the ring, seemingly proving Vic’s belief that given a second chance, anyone can turn their life around. But after a match takes an unexpected twist, Will wonders if he’s misjudged Matthew all along…

Meanwhile Leonard tries to reunite the warring Chapmans, who seem determined never to see eye-to-eye again.

Grantchester continues at 9pm Friday on ITV. Preview the episode with our gallery below: