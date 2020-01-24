Grantchester series 5 episode 4 preview

A murder in the cinema was the focus of the investigation on the latest episode of Grantchester.

If you don’t want any spoilers for Grantchester, stop reading now.

In episode 3 Will (Tom Brittney) and Ellie (Lauren Carse) had their first date interrupted when a murder took place in the projection booth at the cinema. Geordie (Robson Green) arrived to investigate and uncovered movie star connections, oddball employees and Cambridge’s own answer to Marilyn Monroe.

A shadowy figure emerged from Jack Chapman’s (Nick Brimble) past, drawing Mrs C (Tessa Peake-Jones) into the murder investigation.

Elsewhere Cathy’s (Kacey Ainsworth) mum took the kids out for the day, and Will had his hands full trying to set Matthew back on the straight and narrow.

The synopsis for episode 4 is:

When a young man is found dead and stark naked out on the Fens, Will and Geordie discover ties to a Cambridge research project experimenting with mind altering drugs.

As the case gets murkier, Will’s own feelings of guilt about his father’s death and his conflicted feelings about Ellie start to take their toll. Is he prepared to delve deep within himself to find the answers? With everything else in his life seemingly in the pits, he’ll need the help of his friends to figure this one out.

Similarly, the Keatings face one of their toughest decisions yet, after a catastrophically awkward dinner party leaves more than just the baked alaska burnt around the edges. Will Cathy finally tell Geordie the truth about her mother?

And with the Chapman feud showing no sign of relenting, Leonard must try to convince Mrs C that there’s good in the world, but will the most wilful woman in the parish ever come round?

Grantchester continues on Friday at 9pm on ITV. Preview the episode with our gallery below: