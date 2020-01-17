Grantchester series 5 episode 3 preview

Grantchester‘s fifth series continued tonight as Geordie and Will investigated another murder case.

If you want to avoid all spoilers for Grantchester, stop reading now.

Will (Tom Brittney) and Leonard (Al Weaver) witnessed a deliberate hit-and-run on the second episode of the new series, which resulted in a death. Geordie (Robson Green) traced the car to a pair of decidedly dysfunctional brothers.

After locating their house off the beaten track, Geordie discovered they were heading much more than just secrets.

Meanwhile Will’s mother found a new beau who was very similar to his late father so he focused his time on his new mission helping wayward youths at the boxing gym.

Elsewhere Leonard tried to get Mrs C (Tessa Peake-Jones) out for the night after a new TV set arrived in the Vicarage in time for Eurovision.

After a bumpy start to their relationship, Will and journalist Ellie go on their first date with a trip to the ‘flicks’. But a scream from the projection booth cuts the romance short as they discover a brutal murder has taken place within the cinema.

Geordie arrives to investigate and discovers movie star connections, oddball employees and Cambridge’s own answer to Marilyn Monroe. All that, plus a link to the Asian subcontinent – because just like in any good film-noir, a shadowy figure emerges from Jack Chapman’s past, and refuses to retreat without causing a stir. But as Mrs C is drawn into the murder investigation, is she ready to hear the truth about her husband?

Cathy’s mum Diana takes the kids out for the day, which ends up worrying Cathy far more than it should.

Will also has his hands full with Matthew, the boy from the boxing gym who he’s trying to set back on the straight and narrow. But Matthew is proving a tricky convert to the side of the angels, and even disrupts Will and Ellie’s first romantic moments at the cinema. Is this one relationship that’s going to end up on the cutting room floor?

Grantchester continues at 9pm Friday on ITV.