Grantchester series 5 episode 2 preview

Grantchester premiered the first episode of its fifth series tonight on ITV.

The episode saw Will (Tom Brittney) and Geordie (Robson Green) investigating the murder of a student from a prestigious all-female college. They had to infiltrate the murky world of campus politics and university societies to find her killer.

Elsewhere in the episode Geordie and Cathy (Kacey Ainsworth) seemed to be getting along but Cathy’s ambitions for her own life threatened to throw out the family’s balance. Leonard (Al Weaver) found it hard to acclimatise to living half-a-life back in Grantchester following a trip away.

The series continues next Friday with a new episode. The synopsis for episode 2 is:

Will and Leonard witness a deadly and deliberate hit-and-run in Grantchester. Geordie traces the car to a pair of decidedly dysfunctional brothers whose house lies far off the beaten path. The victim’s wife, his employee and the two brothers are all damaged characters caught in a web of lies and betrayals, and it’s not just secrets that are hiding within the brothers’ grounds.

And at home, Will and Geordie both struggle as unwelcome guests look set to stay. Will’s mum Amelia seems to have found a carbon copy of his late father in her new beau, St John. All of which makes Will supremely grateful for his new mission at the boxing gym, helping wayward youths with new pal, Vic Morgan.

And a new television set lands in the Vicarage – just in time for Eurovision! As Leonard tries to bustle Mrs C out for the night, is it more than just this ‘coming together of nations’ that’s getting him excited?

Grantchester continues at 9pm Friday 17th January 2020 on ITV. Preview the episode with our gallery below: