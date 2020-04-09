Gordon, Gino & Fred: American Road Trip: watch a clip from episode 2 of the series

Gordon, Gino & Fred: American Road Trip continues on ITV tonight and we’ve got a clip from the episode for you to enjoy.

In the short clip, Gordon Ramsay, Gino D’Acampo and Fred Sirieix are transformed into cowboys and Gino has some trouble getting his chaps on. Watch the clip below:

In episode two, the guys are in Nevada and begin the next phase of their trip in style – in a helicopter above the Grand Canyon. As they fly over one of the greatest natural wonders of the world to explore the best of the American wild west, Gordon is impressed: “Oh my god. Incredible. I’ve never seen anything like it.”

The guys also head to Willow Beach in the desert for a spot of trout fishing in the mighty Colorado River, take a trip to Las Vegas and visit Arizona to experience the ultimate cowboy country.

Gordon, Gino & Fred American Road Trip continues tonight (Thursday 9th April) at 9pm on ITV.