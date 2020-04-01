Gordon, Gino & Fred: American Road Trip starts on Thursday

Gordon Ramsay, Gino D’Acampo and Fred Sirieix are back with new series Gordon Gino & Fred: American Road Trip.

Kicking off on Thursday, the new series sees the trio taking their RV to the highways of Mexico and the USA for their most outrageous road trip yet. Watch a clip below:

Taking in the sights and culinary delights of Las Vegas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Texas and Tijuana, the trio’s antics will include wallet-busting burgers, dune buggy racing, goat yoga, spear fishing, cowboy capers, fine wines and wild wrestling. What could possibly go wrong?

Featuring extreme adventures, sumptuous feasts and their own distinctive brand of bickering and ego-bashing, this is food on tour like never before. And with all three amigos battling it out to be king of the kitchen as well as king of the road, prepare for more bad behaviour, banter and bromance than ever before.

The first episode, The Three Amigos, sees the trio in Mexico where they kick things off by trying to find ‘The Best Breakfast in the World’. Expect fun, frolics and plenty of tequila as they continue on their road trip!

