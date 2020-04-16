Gordon, Gino & Fred: American Road Trip episode 3 – watch the trio attempting goat yoga

Gordon, Gino & Fred: American Road Trip continues on ITV tonight and if you’ve ever wanted to see the trio attempt goat yoga, now’s your chance.

Ahead of tonight’s episode, we’ve got out hands on a clip that’ll have you laughing out loud. Watch it below:

Tonight’s episode sees Gordon, Gino and Fred in San Francisco in search of a Summer of Love.

Gordon says, “San Francisco is one of the hottest spots anywhere on the planet culinary-wise. It has a cluster of 61 Michelin star restaurants. This bay is unique because it holds this incredible oasis of seafood, that literally supplies the rest of the country.”

Viewers can expect to see Gino sampling cannabis in cooking before moving on to goat yoga, which sounds like a terrible idea when you’re high! They also embark on an early morning drive north to the Pacific coast in search of some shellfish and they travel to a vineyard in Napa Valley by hot air balloon.

Gordon, Gino & Fred: American Road Trip continues tonight (Thursday) at 9pm on ITV.