Four Weddings and a Funeral TV show coming to STARZPLAY in the UK

Mindy Kaling’s adaptation of Four Weddings and a Funeral is coming to STARZPLAY in the UK.

The 10-part romantic comedy anthology series will launch on the premium streaming service on Thursday 12th December 2019. Watch the trailer below:

When Maya (Natalie Emmanuel), the young communications director for a New York senatorial campaign, receives a wedding invitation from her college schoolmate now living in London she leaves her professional and personal life behind. Traveling to England she reconnects with her old friends and ends up in the midst of their personal crises. Relationships are forged and broken, political scandals exposed, London social life lampooned, love affairs ignited and doused, and of course, there are four weddings… and a funeral.

The series stars Natalie Emmanuel (Game Of Thrones, Maze Runner), Nikesh Patel “India Summer, Artemis Fowl), John Reynolds (Stranger Things, Search Party), Rebecca Rittenhouse (Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, The Mindy Project), Brandon Mychal Smith (The Most Hated Woman In America, Dirty Grandpa), Zoe Boyle (“Downton Abbey,” Frontier), Sophia La Porta (Been So Long, The Fades), Guz Khan (Man Like Mobeen, Turn Up Charlie), Andie MacDowell (Love After Love, Sex, Lies and Videotape) and Dermot Mulroney (Homecoming, The Mountain Between Us).

