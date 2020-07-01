Foundation: watch the trailer for the upcoming Apple Original

A first-look trailer has been released for upcoming Apple Original drama series Foundation.

Starring Jared Harris as Hari Seldon; Lee Pace as Brother Day; Lou Llobell as Gaal; Leah Harvey as Salvor; Laura Birn as Demerzel; Terrence Mann as Brother Dusk; and Cassian Bilton as play Brother Dawn, Foundation is based on the internationally revered and award-winning Isaac Asimov novel series of the same name.

Watch the trailer:

In the teaser trailer, showrunner and executive producer David S. Goyer unveils a glimpse into the making of the epic saga, which chronicles a band of exiles on their monumental journey to save humanity and rebuild civilization amid the fall of the Galactic Empire.

Foundation is executive produced by Robyn Asimov, David S. Goyer, Josh Friedman, Cameron Welsh, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Marcy Ross. The series is produced for Apple by Skydance Television.

Foundation will debut exclusively on Apple TV+, the first all-original video subscription service and home to award-winning series and films from today’s biggest storytellers.

