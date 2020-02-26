Flesh and Blood episode 4 preview

The penultimate episode of Flesh and Blood shed some light on who the victim might be.

If you want to avoid spoilers for Flesh and Blood, stop reading now.

Vivien (Francesca Annis) started to doubt that Mark (Stephen Rea) was the man she thought he was as her children continued to warn her that she was rushing into their relationship. With Mark keen to get Vivien to India, Jake (Russell Tovey), Helen (Claudie Blakley) and Natalie (Lydia Leonard) rallied round.

Jake, with the help of Stella (Sharon Small), discovered that Mark’s first wife died of an overdoes and that there was an inquest after it was claimed Mark may have murdered her. As the family gathered for Vivien’s birthday drinks, along with creepy Mary (Imelda Staunton), we got a glimpse of a fight breaking out between Jake and Mark.

Could it be Mark that’s the victim we keep hearing about?

The synopsis for episode 4 is:

Vivien tries to dismiss her children’s fears about Mark, even as serious doubts creep into her mind. Jake’s chances of reconciling with Leila suffer a potentially fatal blow.

Flesh and Blood concludes Thursday night at 9pm on ITV. Preview the episode with our gallery below: