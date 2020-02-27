Flesh and Blood episode 4 preview clip: Mary gives Vivien a birthday present

Flesh and Blood comes to an end tonight on ITV and we can’t wait to find out how it all ends.

If you want to avoid spoilers for Flesh and Blood, stop reading now.

Ahead of the final episode, we’ve got a sneak peek clip for you to feast your eyes on. As the day of Vivien’s (Francesca Annis) birthday party finally arrives, Mary (Imelda Staunton) can’t contain her excitement about giving her friend a birthday present. Watch the clip below:

Last night’s episode saw Jake (Russell Tovey) find out some information via Stella (Sharon Small) about the death of Mark’s (Stephen Rea) first wife. She committed suicide but there was an inquest that looked into whether or not Mark had played a role.

Jake immediately took the information to his siblings and they decided they had to inform Vivien urgently.

Flesh and Blood concludes at 9pm tonight on ITV.