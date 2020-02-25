Flesh and Blood episode 3 preview

Vivien’s (Francesca Annis) continued impulsive behaviour worried her children on the second episode of Flesh and Blood.

If you want to avoid spoilers for Flesh and Blood, stop reading now.

Vivien and Mark (Stephen Rea) announced that they were putting the house up for sale and asked the children to pick up their stuff while they were away in Spain. Mark invited Vivien to meet his daughter, whom he said lived in Spain, but when they got there she was suddenly unavailable.

Instead Mark convinced Vivien to go to Gibraltar where they impulsively tied the knot. That didn’t sit well with Jake (Russell Tovey), Helen (Claudie Blakley) and Natalie (Lydia Leonard), who rounded on their mother when she returned home.

Before they could really get into it, Mark alerted them to a fire that had started in Vivien’s new car. Was it Mark that did that as a distraction or could it be creepy neighbour Mary (Imelda Staunton) who is keeping way too close an eye on her neighbours?

Read our full recap for Flesh and Blood episode 2

The synopsis for episode 3 is:

Vivien and Mark plan their trip to India, but the children’s ongoing distrust of Mark starts to put a strain on the couple’s relationship.

Flesh and Blood continues Wednesday night at 9pm on ITV. Preview the episode with our gallery below: