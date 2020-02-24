Flesh and Blood episode 2 preview

Flesh and Blood kicked off its run tonight on ITV and the series will unravel over the next three nights.

If you want to avoid spoilers for Flesh and Blood, stop reading now.

Vivien (Francesca Annis) threw a curveball to her children Jake (Russell Tovey), Helen (Claudie Blakley) and Natalie (Lydia Leonard) when she told them she’d embarked on a new romance with surgeon Mark (Stephen Rea). Moving on less than a year after the death of her husband, Vivien’s decision alarmed her children who were keen to stop their mother from moving too fast.

As it became clear that Mark was well-embedded into Vivien’s life already, her children came together to try and protect their mother. They each had their own problems though: Jake was on a break from his wife and sleeping with one of his personal training clients, Natalie was having an affair with her boss and Helen was putting strain on her marriage by working long hours.

Vivien’s neighbour Mary (Imelda Staunton) gave cause for alarm too as she seemed to have inserted herself into the family a little too deeply.

The show promises a mystery that could result in someone’s death so place your bets as to who it could be!

Read our full recap of Flesh and Blood episode 1.

The synopsis for episode 2 is:

Helen, Jake and Natalie are shocked when they discover Vivien plans to sell their childhood home and go travelling with Mark.

Flesh and Blood continues Tuesday night at 9pm on ITV. Preview the episode with our gallery below: