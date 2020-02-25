Flesh and Blood episode 2 preview clip: Mark has a surprise for Vivien

Flesh and Blood started on ITV last night and for the next three nights, the story is going to unfold.

If you don’t want spoilers for Flesh and Blood, stop reading now.

Before the second episode airs tonight, we’ve got a clip from the episode to share with you. In the sneak peek Mark (Stephen Rea) surprises Vivien (Francesca Annis) with a very expensive and extravagant gift. Watch the clip below:

Flesh and Blood tells the story of Vivien, who informs her children Jake (Russell Tovey), Helen (Claudie Blakley) and Natalie (Lydia Leonard) that she’s met a new man. Less than a year after the passing of their father, the siblings are suspicious of Mark (Stephen Rea), a surgeon who seems to have completely inserted himself into Vivien’s life.

In the first episode it was hinted that someone might be dead following an undisclosed event. No doubt that will reveal itself before Thursday’s finale but get your guessing hats on people!

Read our full Flesh and Blood episode 1 recap and preview episode 2 before it airs later.

Flesh and Blood continues at 9pm tonight on ITV.