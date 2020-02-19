Flesh and Blood begins Monday on ITV – preview episode 1

Compelling new four-part drama Flesh and Blood begins Monday (24th February) on ITV.

The series stars Imelda Staunton (A Confession, Maleficent, Paddington, Harry Potter, Vera Drake), Francesca Annis (Home Fires, The Little House, Cranford), Russell Tovey (Years and Years, Quantico) and Stephen Rea (Dickensian, War & Peace, The Honourable Woman).

The darkly witty and gripping four-part drama is created and written by Sarah Williams (The Long Song, Case Sensitive, Poppy Shakespeare), and it explores family

dynamics and modern relationships as they spiral towards a tragedy and possible crime. Watch the trailer below:

Joining the ensemble cast are Claudie Blakley (Manhunt, Grantchester, Lark Rise To Candleford), Lydia Leonard (Gentleman Jack, Absentia, Apple Tree Yard), Sharon Small (London Kills, Trust Me, Born to Kill), Lara Rossi (Cheat, Crossing Lines), Keir Charles (Man Up, Love Actually, Green Wing), Vincent Regan (Victoria, The Royals, Atlantis), Grace Hogg-Robinson (The Coroner, Mum) and David Bamber (Valkyrie, Doctors, The Bourne Identity).

The series is directed by BAFTA nominee and Grierson award winner Louise Hooper (Cheat, Vera, Cold Feet).

The synopsis for episode 1 is:

In the aftermath of a family celebration, a body lies on the beach, terribly injured – perhaps dead. But who is it?

Just a few weeks earlier, a family of adult siblings is shaken when their recently-widowed mother, Vivien (Francesca Annis), announces her love for a new man, retired surgeon Mark (Stephen Rea). Tensions rise as the siblings’ question why Vivien hasn’t mentioned Mark before and are forced to reassess her entire marriage to their father. Mark seems devoted to her, but isn’t it all a bit sudden?

Even Vivien’s neighbour, Mary (Imelda Staunton), is surprised by this turn of events and closely scrutinises the new arrival. She feels protective of Vivien and this family she has known so well and for so long.

At the same time, events in the siblings’ own love-lives start to spiral out of control.

Flesh and Blood begins at 9pm Monday on ITV. Preview the episode with our gallery below: