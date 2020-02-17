First trailer debuts for Run starring Merritt Wever and Domhnall Gleeson

The first trailer has debuted for HBO’s upcoming comedy series Run, which will air on Sky Comedy and NOW TV in the UK.

The new series is written and produced by Vicky Jones (Killing Eve, Fleabag), and it stars Merritt Wever (Godless, Nurse Jackie) and Domhnall Gleeson (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Ex Machina). Watch the trailer below:

Run follows a woman whose humdrum life is thrown upside down when she receives a text from her college sweetheart inviting her to drop everything and meet him in New York to fulfil the pact they made 17 years earlier.

Ruby Richardson (Wever) walks away from her ordinary life in the suburbs to revisit her past with her college boyfriend, Billy Johnson (Gleeson), with whom she made a pact 17 years prior that if either one of them texted the word “run” and the other replied with the same, they would drop everything and meet in Grand Central Station and travel across America together.

Recurring guest stars for season one include Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag, Solo: A Star Wars Story) as Laurel, a woman who Ruby and Billy meet on their journey; Rich Sommer (Mad Men) as Laurence, Ruby’s husband; Tamara Podemski (Coroner) as police detective Babe Cloud and Archie Panjabi (The Good Wife) as Fiona, Billy’s former PA.

Run is executive produced by Vicky Jones, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Jenny Robins, Kate Dennis, Emily Leo and Oliver Roskill of Wigwam Films. It is produced by eOne, the studio behind acclaimed HBO series Sharp Objects.

Run begins on Sky Comedy and NOW TV on 15th April 2020.