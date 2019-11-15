First-look: see Michael Sheen as Chris Tarrant in ITV and AMC’s Quiz

The first image has been released of Michael Sheen as Chris Tarrant in Quiz coming to ITV and AMC next year.

The image recreates the famous shot of Tarrant arriving to give evidence at the Ingram trial at Southwark Crown Court in March 2003 which will be seen in the drama.

Quiz tells the extraordinary and sensational story of how Charles and Diana Ingram attempted an ‘audacious heist’ on the quiz show Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?

Major Ingram, his wife Diana and an accomplice, Tecwen Whittock, who was sitting in the audience, were accused of cheating their way to a million pounds on what was, the most popular game show on earth in 2001. The couple stood trial for conspiring by coughing during the recording to signify the correct answers to the multiple choice questions posed to the Major by host, Chris Tarrant.

Quiz is a three-part drama directed by Stephen Frears (A Very English Scandal, Florence Foster Jenkins, Philomena, The Queen) and written by playwright, James Graham, (Brexit: An Uncivil War, Ink, This House, Labour of Love).

The cast includes Matthew Macfadyen stars as Major Charles Ingram, Michael Sheen as TV presenter, Chris Tarrant, Sian Clifford as Diana Ingram, Mark Bonnar as Celador Television Chairman, Paul Smith, Helen McCrory as Sonia Woodley QC, Michael Jibson as Tecwen Whittock and Aisling Bea as ITV Entertainment Commissioner, Claudia Rosencrantz.

Quiz is a Left Bank Pictures co-production for ITV and AMC and is distributed by Sony Pictures Television.