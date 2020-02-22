Endeavour series 7 episode 3 Zanana preview

Endeavour‘s seventh series comes to an end tomorrow night as the final film airs.

If you want to avoid spoilers for Endeavour, stop reading now.

In the second episode, racial tensions escalated and a clash between two young rival gangs resulted in a tragedy. Endeavour (Shaun Evans) and Thursday (Roger Allam) investigated and discovered the influence of the British Movement, a right wing organisation hoping to win an Oxford seat.

Elsewhere in the city, tragedy struck a second time, this time an Indian restaurant, where a customer’s mysterious disappearance and a shocking murder put even the strongest family loyalties to the test.

The synopsis for episode 3 is:

When Endeavour is called to investigate what at first appears to be a freak accident at Lady Matilda’s College, he uncovers a potential link between a series of peculiar incidents across Oxford, and despite Thursday’s scepticism, becomes convinced the accidents are the result of foul play.

Lady Matilda’s meanwhile, is in the midst of a referendum campaign which will decide whether or not the college should become co-educational, and when one of their own is attacked while walking alone on the towpath, the female students become more determined than ever to keep the wolf without the citadel.

Endeavour continues at 8pm Sunday on ITV.