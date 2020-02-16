Endeavour series 7 episode 2 – watch a clip from tonight’s episode Raga

The second of three new films from Endeavour series 7 airs tonight on ITV.

If you want to avoid spoilers for Endeavour, stop reading this article now.

Ahead of the episode airing, we've got our hands on a juicy clip from the episode, titled Raga, to whet your appetite.

The synopsis for episode 2, Raga, is:

As campaigning for the 1970 general election gets underway in Oxford, racial tensions escalate in the city and a clash between two young rival gangs results in tragedy.

Initial investigations lead Endeavour and Thursday to the door of a familiar face, where they discover the influence of the British Movement, a right wing organisation hoping to win an Oxford seat.

Elsewhere in the city, tragedy strikes a second time, this time an Indian restaurant, where a customer’s mysterious disappearance and a shocking murder put even the strongest family loyalties to the test.

Endeavour continues at 8pm tonight on ITV.