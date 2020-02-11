Endeavour series 7 episode 2 Raga preview

Endeavour returned for its seventh series at the weekend, with the first of three new films airing.

If you want to avoid spoilers for Endeavour, stop reading now.

In the first film Endeavor (Shaun Evans) saw in 1970 in Venice but returned home to a murder on an Oxford towpath. Thursday (Roger Allam) vowed to bring the man he believed had committed the murder to justice.

Endeavour returned home where he made a new acquaintance and an old friendship showed signs of strain.

Elsewhere in the film an exciting new educational television programme appealed for Academic presenters and the project developed into a fatal battle of the sexes. Endeavour and Thursday discovered a link between the department and a young woman’s premonitions.

The synopsis for episode 2, Raga, is:

As campaigning for the 1970 general election gets underway in Oxford, racial tensions escalate in the city and a clash between two young rival gangs results in tragedy.

Initial investigations lead Endeavour and Thursday to the door of a familiar face, where they discover the influence of the British Movement, a right wing organisation hoping to win an Oxford seat.

Elsewhere in the city, tragedy strikes a second time, this time an Indian restaurant, where a customer’s mysterious disappearance and a shocking murder put even the strongest family loyalties to the test.

Endeavour continues at 8pm Sunday on ITV. Preview the episode with our gallery below: