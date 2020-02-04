Endeavour series 7 episode 1 Oracle preview

Endeavour is back for a seventh series on Sunday night and fans can look forward to three new feature-length episodes.

Each of the episodes has been written by Russell Lewis and Shaun Evans is back as DS Endeavour Morse with Roger Allam as DCI Fred Thursday. The first episode of the new series was directed by Shaun.

The cast also includes Anton Lesser (Game Of Thrones) returns as CS Reginald Bright, Sean Rigby (Gunpowder) as DS Jim Strange, James Bradshaw (Close To The Enemy) as Dr Max DeBryn, Abigail Thaw (I Want My Wife Back) as Dorothea Frazil and Caroline O’Neill (Last Tango In Halifax) as Win Thursday.

In the new series Endeavour and his colleagues enter a new decade and era of change. Opening on New Year’s Eve 1969, normal order has been resumed and the team reunited at Castle Gate CID, with Chief Superintendent Bright back in charge.

However, the events of the past year have left their mark, and the new series will see old friendships challenged and new relationships blossom.

The synopsis for episode 1, Oracle, is:

As Endeavour sees in the new year – 1970 – at an opera house in Venice, a murder on an Oxford towpath speaks to Thursday’s intuition, and convinced he has the man responsible, he vows to bring him to justice. Returning home, Endeavour makes a new acquaintance, and old friendships show signs of strain.

Later, when an exciting new educational television programme appeals for Academic presenters, a contentious college project develops into a fatal battle of the sexes. On investigating, Endeavour and Thursday discover a potential link between the department and a young woman’s troubling premonitions.

Tune in to ITV at 8pm Sunday to see the episode. Preview it with our gallery below: