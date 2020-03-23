Emergence is coming to FOX in April

New drama series Emergence is coming to FOX in the UK at 9pm on Monday 20th April.

The series stars Allison Tolman as Jo Evans, Alexa Swinton as Piper, Owain Yeoman as Benny Gallagher, Ashley Aufderheide as Mia Evans, Robert Bailey Jr. as Officer Chris Minetto, Zabryna Guevara as Abby Frasier with Donald Faison as Alex Evans and Clancy Brown as Ed Sawyer. Guest starring in “Pilot” is Gia Crovatin as Caitlyn Martin and Quincy Dunn-Baker as Freddie Martin.

This character-driven genre thriller follows a police chief who takes in a young child she finds near the site of a mysterious accident who has no memory of what has happened. The investigation draws her into a conspiracy larger than she ever imagined, and the child’s identity is at the centre of it all.

In the series premiere, Pilot, Jo Evans (Allison Tolman), a whip-smart police chief, plunges her family into a deepening mystery when she discovers a young girl (Alexa Swinton) the night of an inexplicable plane crash in the quiet north-eastern town and decides to protect her. Who is this child? Where did she come from and what does she know? Benny Gallagher (Owain Yeoman), an investigative reporter, intrudes into Jo’s inquiry with his own take on the shadowy evidence.

Jo must balance her growing, protective relationship with Piper with her love and concern for her own family: her daughter, Mia (Ashley Aufderheide); her father, Ed (Clancy Brown); and her ex-husband, Alex (Donald Faison). As the spellbinding mystery unfolds, the family’s relationships are tested, unexplained events question reality, and everyone chases the shocking answers. What happens when a regular family is gripped by unimaginable circumstances?

Emergence is written and executive produced by Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters (Kevin (Probably) Saves the World, Marvel’s Agent Carter, Resurrection, Reaper). Paul McGuigan directs the pilot and is an executive producer.