EastEnders halts production and temporarily reduces weekly episodes

Production on BBC One’s long-running soap EastEnders has been halted due to the ongoing situation surrounding the coronavirus.

In a statement the BBC has said:

In light of the spread of Covid-19, after much consideration, it has been decided that filming on EastEnders will be postponed until further notice. The decision was made after the latest government update. We will continue to follow the latest news and advice from the World Health Organisation and Public Health England. We have also taken the decision to reduce the amount of episodes we broadcast each week to two, so that we can ensure the audience can continue to enjoy EastEnders in their homes for as long as possible.

With immediate effect episodes will now air on Mondays at 8pm and Tuesdays at 7.30pm There is no information at present to confirm when normal service will resume or when the soap will resume filming.

No announcements have been made about any other soaps airing across the main TV channels but we suspect EastEnders will be the first of many to halt production while the nation goes into lockdown to prevent the spread of the virus.