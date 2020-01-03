TV News

Dracula episode 3 The Dark Compass preview

Dracula
BBC/Hartswood Films/Netflix/Robert Viglasky
Pip Ellwood-Hughes

Pip is the Editor of Entertainment Focus and the Managing Director of agency Piñata Media.

Previous Article
Homeland season 8: watch the official trailer ahead of February premiere
Next Article
Walter Presents: The Adulterer series 2 preview - a fine family drama with an element of intrigue

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639) | Copyright 2019

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you