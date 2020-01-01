Dracula episode 2 Blood Vessel preview

Dracula kicked off tonight on BBC One and the new adaptation will continue tomorrow before concluding on Friday night.

Introducing Claes Bang as Dracula, the series sees the makers of Sherlock putting a new twist on Bram Stoker’s iconic tale. The second episode of the series is titled Blood Vessel.

The synopsis for the episode is:

The Russian ship The Demeter is a perfectly ordinary vessel, but her new voyage seems different.

A motley collection of remarkable passengers includes one Count Dracula. Soon the crew are locked in a life-or-death struggle to stop the vampire before he reaches England. The ship of death has a new captain…

The series also stars John Heffernan, Dolly Wells, Joanna Scanlan, Morfydd Clark, Sacha Dhawan, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Jonathan Aris, Lyndsey Marshal, Lydia West and Matthew Beard. Dracula is written by Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat, and is made by Hartswood Films for BBC One.

Episode two is directed by Damon Thomas. Executive producers are Sue Vertue, Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat for Hartswood Films, and Ben Irving for the BBC. Dracula is a co-production between BBC One and Netflix.

Dracula continues tomorrow night (Thursday 2nd January 2020) at 9pm on BBC One. Preview the episode with our gallery below: