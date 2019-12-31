TV News

Dracula episode 1 The Rules of the Beast preview

Dracula
BBC/Hartswood Films/Netflix/Robert Viglasky
Pip Ellwood-Hughes

Pip is the Editor of Entertainment Focus and the Managing Director of agency Piñata Media.

Previous Article
The Grand Tour's, James May says he won't be doing it for much longer
Next Article
Watch the BBC New Years Eve 2019 Fireworks from 11.55pm tonight

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639) | Copyright 2019

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you