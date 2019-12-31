Dracula episode 1 The Rules of the Beast preview

A brand new adaptation of Dracula is coming to BBC One this week and it’ll air over 3 consecutive nights.

From the makers of the hit series Sherlock, Dracula stars Claes Bang (The Girl in the Spider’s Web) as Dracula and John Heffernan as Jonathan Harker. The cast also includes Dolly Wells, Joanna Scanlan, Morfydd Clark, Sacha Dhawan, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Jonathan Aris, Lyndsey Marshal, Lydia West and Matthew Beard.

Watch the trailer:

The first episode of the series is The Rules of The Beast.

1897. English lawyer Jonathan Harker travels to Transylvania to meet a new client – and a legend is about to get fresh blood…

This is the tale of a terrifying, maze-like castle, of undead Brides, and a vampire Count whose ambition is to conquer the new world.

Dracula is written by Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat, and is made by Hartswood Films for BBC One. Episode one is directed by Jonny Campbell. Executive producers are Sue Vertue, Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat for Hartswood Films, and Ben Irving for the BBC.

The show is a co-production between BBC One and Netflix. It begins at 9pm on New Year’s Day (Wednesday 1st January 2020) on BBC One.

Preview it with our gallery below: