Doctor Who The Web Planet starring William Hartnell comes to vinyl

Demon Music Group presents Doctor Who The Web Planet, which includes an Amazon-Exclusive version, in a newly-packaged vinyl release. This six-part adventure, originally broadcast in 1965, pitted First Doctor and travelling companions Ian Chesterton (William Russell), Barbara Wright (Jacqueline Hill), and Vicki (Maureen O’Brien), against the ant-like alien Zarbi, who are the dominant life-forms on the planet Vortis.

The Web Planet by Bill Strutton, which came in the second season of Doctor Who, is generally considered one of the first weird and wonderful stories. It features the early talents of Martin Jarvis and Hywel Bennett.

The records will be released on 13th December 2019 and are available now for pre-order from Amazon. They will be released on Limited Edition Amazon Exclusive ‘Animus Splatter’ vinyl and standard edition pink vinyl.

Presented across 3 x heavyweight 180g pieces of pink vinyl, this narrated TV soundtrack evokes a classic Doctor Who adventure in all its aural magnificence.

Linking narration is provided by Maureen O’Brien. Accompanying the vinyl LPs are full episode billings, cast and credits, and eight illustrated panels form a superb artwork montage. This is a first-time audio release for this very special adventure.

