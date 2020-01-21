Disney+ UK launch and price confirmed

Disney+, the new streaming service from Walt Disney Company, will launch in the UK on 24th March 2020 it has been confirmed.

The service will also launch in Ireland, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Austria, and Switzerland on the same date. Additional Western Europe markets, including Belgium, the Nordics, and Portugal, will follow in summer 2020.

The price will be £5.99/€6.99 per month, or £59.99/€69.99 for an annual subscription.

© 2020 Lucasfilm Ltd

Disney+ will offer viewers content from brands such as Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic, as well as exclusive original programming including feature-length films, series, documentaries, and short-form content made exclusively for the service.

At launch subscribers will be able to watch Star Wars series The Mandalorian from executive producer and writer Jon Favreau; High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, a creative modern take on the hit franchise complete with meta references, a fresh documentary-style feel and a soundtrack which features nine new original songs; The World According To Jeff Goldblum, which explores the wonderful and often astonishing world of deceptively familiar objects; and Lady and the Tramp, a timeless re-telling of the 1955 animated classic.

Other original titles available from launch include Encore!, executive produced by Kristen Bell; Diary of A Future President from creator and executive producer Ilana Peña (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) and executive producer, Gina Rodriguez (Jane the Virgin); and The Imagineering Story, chronicling the eclectic group of extraordinary creatives who bring Disney Parks to life.

Disney+ will be accessible on nearly all major mobile and connected TV devices at launch, including gaming consoles, streaming media players, and smart TVs. Subscribers can access up to four-concurrent streams, unlimited downloads on up to 10 devices and more.

For more information, or to sign up for the Disney+ service, visit Disneyplus.com.