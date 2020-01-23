Death in Paradise series 9 episode 4 preview

D.I. Jack Mooney (Ardal O’Hanlon) and the team solved another murder on the latest episode of Death in Paradise.

In episode 3 The Tour des Antilles cycling race came to Saint Marie and Team Storm’s best cyclist Xavier Prince (Ashley Byam) was found dead halfway through. The evidence pointed to Xavier crashing on the course but Jack thought otherwise when he found a piece of fabric torn from a Team Storm shirt.

Xavier’s team-mates shirts were all in perfect condition, as was Xavier’s when he was found, so Jack expanded his investigation to include the rest of the cycling squad. He discovered conflict between the team with one of them keeping a very sensitive secret.

Meanwhile, JP (Tobi Bakare) re-evaluated police protocol when a chance encounter left him conflicted, and Ruby (Shyko Amos) and Madeleine (Aude Legastelois-Bidé) took time to unwind.

After Christopher Williams’ (Michael Obiora) lifeless body is found on a boat far out at sea, D.I Jack Mooney (Ardal O’Hanlon), D.S. Madeleine Dumas (Aude Legastelois), Officer JP Hooper (Tobi Bakare) and Officer Ruby Patterson (Shyko Amos) are called out to the scene of the crime.

With all evidence pointing towards a deadly fall, Jack is bothered by the strange appearance of the body and with the fact that Christopher’s car was left abandoned miles out into the woods. Suspicion soon starts to fall on those closest to the victim: Christopher’s wife Alesha (Clare Hope-Ashiety), and friends Clarence (Javone Prince) and Shonelle (Lorraine Burroughs).

With everyone having an alibi for the time of the murder, the team drift further away from finding out the truth. Will this case prove too tough for the team to crack?

Meanwhile, Jack’s daughter Siobhan (Grace Stone) is visiting the island and encourages him to accept Anna’s (Nina Wadia) offer to join her on her travels. Jack finds himself left at odds with what to do and has a big decision to make.

Death in Paradise continues at 9pm Thursday on BBC One.