Death in Paradise series 9 episode 3 preview

Death in Paradise‘s ninth series is in full swing and tonight’s episode saw Jack (Ardal O’Hanlon) and the team trying to solve the murder of an artist.

Donna Harman (Louise Brealey) was found dead in her workshop and the team identified three suspects close to her – Anthony (Caleb Frederick), Max (Alexander Vlahos) and Sandrine (Vivienne Acheampong). They could find no evidence of anyone entering the workshop between the time Donna returned to start on her next masterpiece and being found dead.

With a can of ‘Boomting’ as their only clue, the team found two new suspects Donna’s art dealer, Patti Grenson (Barbara Flynn) and an art collector, Terry Minto (Matt King).

Meanwhile, Jack was confused by his unexpected feelings for Anna (Nina Wadia).

Death in Paradise continues next week and the synopsis for the third episode is:

D.I. Jack Mooney (Ardal O’Hanlon) and the team ride onto another murder mystery when the Tour des Antilles cycling race comes to Saint Marie. The sports event quickly turns sinister when Xavier Prince (Ashley Byam), Team Storm’s best cyclist, is found dead halfway through the race.

Whilst evidence initially points to Xavier having crashed on one of the most dangerous sections of the course, Jack is troubled by a piece of fabric torn from a Team Storm shirt. However, with all of the other teammates’ shirts in perfect condition, including Xavier’s, suspicion falls upon the rest of the cycling squad.

Meanwhile, JP (Tobi Bakare) re-evaluates police protocol when a chance encounter leaves him conflicted, and Ruby (Shyko Amos) and Madeleine (Aude Legastelois-Bidé) take time to unwind, as a win for the Saint Marie team calls for celebrations on the island.

