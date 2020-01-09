Death in Paradise series 9 episode 2 preview

Death in Paradise kicked off its ninth series tonight on BBC, which will be the last for lead star Ardal O’Hanlon.

In the first episode D.I. Jack Mooney (Ardal O’Hanlon) and his team investigated the case of two siblings who were attacked on the island. Finding cryptic clues at the scenes and struggling to find a suspect that didn’t have an alibi, the team had to pull together to solve the crime.

The series continues next Thursday and they have another murder case to solve.

The synopsis for episode 2 is:

D.I. Jack Mooney and the team are called out to an art studio on Saint Marie when acclaimed artist, Donna Harman (Louise Brealey), is found dead having been left in her workshop alone.

Suspicion immediately falls on the only three people close to the crime, Anthony (Caleb Frederick), Max (Alexander Vlahos) and Sandrine (Vivienne Acheampong) but with no one entering the studio between the time Donna returned to start on her next masterpiece and being found dead, the scene paints a tricky picture.

Only a solitary can of ‘Boomting’ seems to hold the answer but with the added complication of Donna’s art dealer, Patti Grenson (Barbara Flynn) and an art collector, Terry Minto (Matt King), entering the fray, the team find it hard to piece the investigation together.

Meanwhile, Jack is confused by his unexpected but blossoming feelings for Anna (Nina Wadia).

Death in Paradise continues Thursday at 9pm on BBC One. Preview the episode with our gallery below: