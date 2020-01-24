Deadwater Fell episode 4 preview

With only one episode left to air, Deadwater Fell has us completely hooked trying to figure out how Kate (Anna Madeley) and her children really died.

If you want to avoid spoilers for Deadwater Fell, stopping reading now.

Episode 3 made the mystery even more complicated and we were second guessing ourselves by the time the credits rolled. Tom (David Tennant) was interrogated by Darlington (Laurie Brett) and Collins (Gordon Brown) and when he tripped himself up with his story, he was charged and put in prison.

As Tom tried to get his mum Carol (Maureen Beattie) on side to help him but she wasn’t sure her son was innocent. Tom didn’t find himself in prison for too long though as it came out that Steve (Matthew McNulty) had asked Dylan (Lewis Gribben) to lie so that Tom would be framed.

That revelation saw Steve put on leave and standing dangerously close to the edge of a cliff after taking pills and getting drunk. Tom meanwhile returned to his mum’s, who looked terrified to have her son back in her home.

The synopsis for the final episode is:

As the villagers try to rebuild their lives, they have to learn to be honest with themselves and each other. But will they ever get to the truth?

Deadwater Fell concludes at 9pm Friday on Channel 4. Preview it with our gallery below: