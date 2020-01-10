Deadwater Fell episode 2 preview

Deadwater Fell kicked off tonight on Channel 4 and it was one hell of an emotional rollercoaster.

If you want to avoid spoilers for Deadwater Fell, stop reading now.

The first episode saw Kate Kendrick (Anna Madeley) perish in a house fire along with her three children. The only survivor was her husband Dr. Tom Kendrick (David Tennant) who was pulled from the fire by friend and police officer Steve (Matthew McNulty).

As Tom lay in hospital recovering from smoke inhalation, Steve’s girlfriend and Kate’s best friend Jess (Cush Jumbo) tried to make sense of what had happened. Steve did some digging of his own, which revealed that the children had been injected with something prior to their death.

He also found footage of Anna buying locks and dug into her history of mental health problems. Did she really kill herself and her kids?

Towards the end of the episode viewers discovered that Jess had been having an affair with Tom. At this stage we don’t know how long it went on for, if it was still continuing or if it was a one time fling.

Deadwater Fell continues on Friday and the synopsis for episode 2 is:

The residents of Kirkdarroch come out in force for the funerals of the girls and Kate. Jess meets an old friend of Kate’s and is deeply shocked by what she discovers.

As the village grieves, Jess wrestles with her part in the tragedy. The investigation takes a new turn when a witness comes forward, and the police home in on their prime suspect.

Intimate secrets come to light, with devastating results.

Deadwater Fell continues at 9pm Friday on Channel 4.