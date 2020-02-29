Dawn French’s ITV series The Trouble With Maggie Cole begins Wednesday – preview episode 1

New ITV drama series The Trouble With Maggie Cole launches on Wednesday.

The 6-part series stars Dawn French as Maggie Cole, the self-appointed oracle of a close-knit community. Watch the trailer for the series below:

When a radio journalist interviews Maggie about local life, she gives him far more detail and embellishment about the locals and their personal lives than he was counting on. Following the broadcast, Maggie gets into trouble as the fallout disrupts the lives of some of her fellow residents. Maggie also has to face some dark secrets that her own family has been harbouring.

The series also stars Mark Heap, Phil Dunster, Gwyneth Keyworth, Julie Hesmondhalgh, Patrick Robinson and Vicki Pepperdine.

The synopsis for episode 1 is:

Maggie Cole is flattered when a radio journalist interviews about the history of Thurlbury. In her excitement and with the help of a couple of G&Ts, she shares gossip about some notable residents in the community… in particular; local GP Carol, publican Brian, author Marcus Ormansby, hairdresser Kelly, teaching assistant Roxanna and Maggie’s best friend Jill.

Maggie throws a garden party for the broadcast, aided by her husband Peter, son Jamie and daughter-in-law Becka. Maggie’s interview is played in full and all the guarded secrets, indiscretions and gossip are broadcast for the whole county to hear, changing life in Thurlbury forever.

The Trouble With Maggie Cole begins at 9pm Wednesday on ITV. Preview it with our gallery below: