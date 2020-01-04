David Tennant and Cush Jumbo’s Deadwater Fell starts Friday on Channel 4 – preview episode 1

Four-part drama Deadwater Fell begins on Channel 4 on Friday.

The series, written and created by Daisy Coulam (Humans, Grantchester), stars David Tennant (Broadchurch), Cush Jumbo (The Good Fight), Anna Madeley (Patrick Melrose) and Matthew McNulty (Versailles).

Deadwater Fell follows two families in the fictional village of Kirkdarroch in the aftermath of a horrific crime. David Tennant stars as Tom Kendrick. The local GP, a trusted, admired and much-liked member of the community Tom is a doting father to three little girls, a seemingly loving husband whose marriage to Kate, played by Anna Madeley appears nothing short of perfect. Kate is a beloved local teacher who works at the primary school alongside her best friend, and closest confidante, Jess Milner.

Jess, played by Cush Jumbo, used to be a bit of an outsider, someone who could never really settle down. But when she met Steve 6 years ago, she quickly moved to Kirkdarroch and made a home with him. She helps him look after his two sons from his previous marriage with whom he shares custody with his ex. Steve, played by Matthew McNulty, was born and raised in Kirkdarroch. A Police Sergeant, he’s previously not had to deal with much crime in the sleepy village and their happy life together is only marred by their struggle to have a child of their own…

But in one night the illusions of happiness and contentment are shattered as the community is drawn to Kate and Tom’s home in the forest by the flicker of flames and the smell of smoke. Amid the confusion Kate and her three children are found dead, and Tom, who is found alive, is rushed to hospital.

It soon becomes apparent, however, that Kate and her children weren’t killed in the fire and the village realise that something unspeakable has happened. As the fingers of suspicion point first to Tom, then to others as more details of that night emerge, Jess becomes desperate to understand what could have caused such a tragedy, and what secrets lie at the root of this terrible act…

The series is directed by Lynsey Miller (The Boy with the Topknot, Doing Money).

Deadwater Fell starts at 9pm Friday 10th January 2020 on Channel 4. Preview the first episode with our gallery below: