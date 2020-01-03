Dancing On Ice’s first live show of 2020 airs Sunday night on ITV

Following the launch show over Christmas, Dancing on Ice kicks off its latest series with their first live show on Sunday night.
Hosted by Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, the new series sees 12 celebrities compete to become champion of the rink with the help of some of the world’s greatest skating professionals. Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean head up the ice panel alongside dance supremo, Ashley Banjo and brand new addition, John Barrowman.
The couples for the 2020 series are:
- Ben Hanlin & Carlotta Edwards
- Caprice Bourret & Hamish Gaman
- Ian ‘H’ Watkins & Matt Evers
- Joe Swash & Alexandra Schauman
- Kevin Kilbane & Brianne Delcourt
- Libby Clegg MBE & Mark Hanretty
- Lisa George & Tom Naylor
- Lucrezia Millarini & Brendyn Hatfield
- Maura Higgins & Alexander Demetriou
- Radzi Chinyanganya & Jessica Hatfield
- Perri Kiely & Vanessa Bauer
- Trisha Goddard & Lukasz Rozycki
During the first live show six couples perform their very first routines. There will also be a spectacular performance from the professional skaters.
Dancing on Ice airs at 6pm Sunday on ITV. Preview the couples and celebs in our gallery below: