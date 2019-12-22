Dancing On Ice At Christmas airs tonight on ITV

Dancing On Ice may not be back for its new series until January but tonight you’ll get a glimpse at this year’s crop of celebrity contestants on Dancing On Ice At Christmas.

Hosted by Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, the special will introduce the 12 new celebrities taking part and reveal the professional skater they’ll be partnered with. The new series will feature the first same sex pairing with Ian ‘H’ Watkins from Steps being paired with Matt Evers.

Skating legends Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean will perform a spectacular routine and head up the ice panel alongside dance supremo, Ashley Banjo and new addition, John Barrowman.

The celebs for the next series are former Blue Peter presenter Radzi Chinyanganya, model and actress Caprice Bourret, TV legend Trisha Goddard, magician Ben Hanlin, Diversity’s Perri Kiely, Coronation Street actress Lisa George, H from Steps, newsreader Lucrezia Millarini, Love Island star Maura Higgins, sportsman Kevin Kilbane, Paralympian Libby Clegg, and TV presenter Joe Swash. Michael Barrymore was part of the original line-up but had to pull out following an injury.

There’ll be a whole host of incredible performances tonight featuring some very special guests, including former contestant and TOWIE favourite Gemma Collins.

Dancing On Ice At Christmas airs tonight at 7pm on ITV. Preview it with our gallery below: