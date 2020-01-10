Dancing on Ice 2020 episode 2 preview

Dancing on Ice continues Sunday night on ITV as the remaining 6 celebrities skate for the first time.

Last weekend saw half of the celebs take to the ice for the first time. Diversity star Perri Kiely and his partner Vanessa Bauer topped the leaderboard with 27.5 followed by Lisa Georga and her partner Tom Naylor on 26.5.

The series marked a huge milestone by having the first same-sex pairing with Steps’ singer H (Ian Watkins) skating with professional skater Matt Evers. They finished third on the leaderboard with 25 points and the huge support they’ve garnered could see them getting all the way to the final.

Languishing at the bottom of the leaderboard so far is TV legend Trisha Goddard and her partner Łukasz Różycki who only picked up 13.5 for their effort. Ouch!

The couples skating this weekend are:

Caprice Bourret and Hamish Gaman

Lucrezia Millarini and Brendyn Hatfield

Radzi Chinyanganya and Jessica Hatfield

Maura Higgins and Alexander Demetriou

Kevin Kilbane and Brianne Delcourt

Libby Clegg and Mark Hanretty

The leaderboard after week 1 is:

Perri Kiely and Vanessa Bauer – 27.5

Lisa George and Tom Naylor – 26.5

H from Steps (Ian Watkins) and Matt Evers – 25

Ben Hanlin and Carlotta Edwards – 22.5

Joe Swash and Alexandra Schauman – 21.5

Trisha Goddard and Łukasz Różycki – 13.5

Dancing on Ice continues at 6pm Sunday on ITV. Preview the celebs and their partners that will be skating in our gallery below: