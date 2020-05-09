Cursed: key art and first-look images arrive for new Netflix series

New Netflix series Cursed is due to launch this summer and to whet your appetite, the streaming service has released some first-look images and the key art.

The 10-episode series was created and based on the book by Tom Wheeler and Frank Miller. It stars Katherine Langford (Nimue), Devon Terrell (Arthur), Gustaf Skarsgård (Merlin), Daniel Sharman (Weeping Monk), Sebastian Armesto (King Uther Pendragon), Matt Stokoe (Gawain), Lily Newmark (Pym), Shalom Brune-Franklin (Igraine), Emily Coates (Sister Iris), Billy Jenkins (Squirrel), Bella Dayne (Red Spear) and Peter Mullan (Father Carden).

Take a look at the key art below:

Based on the New York Times bestselling book, Cursed is a re-imagination of the Arthurian legend, told through the eyes of Nimue, a young woman with a mysterious gift who is destined to become the powerful (and tragic) Lady of the Lake. After her mother’s death, she finds an unexpected partner in Arthur, a humble mercenary, in a quest to find Merlin and deliver an ancient sword.

Over the course of her journey, Nimue will become a symbol of courage and rebellion against the terrifying Red Paladins, and their complicit King Uther. Cursed is a coming-of-age story whose themes are familiar to our own time: the obliteration of the natural world, religious terror, senseless war, and finding the courage to lead in the face of the impossible.

Take a look at our gallery of first-look images below: