Cold Feet series 9 starts Monday on ITV – preview episode 1

Cold Feet returns to our screens on Monday for a ninth series, the fourth since the 2016 revival.

At the end of series 8, Jenny (Fay Ripley) was dealing with her cancer treatment and with husband Pete (John Thomson) by her side, preparing herself for the long road ahead; David (Robert Bathurst) was putting his life back together with the support of his friends; while Karen (Hermione Norris) and Adam (James Nesbitt) were figuring out the boundaries of their burgeoning relationship and the impact it had on the close knit group.

Watch the Cold Feet season 9 trailer below:

Returning cast members include Ceallach Spellman (Matthew Williams), Daisy Edgar-Jones (Olivia Marsden), Sylvie Briggs (Ellie Marsden), Jack Harper (Adam Gifford), Madeleine Edmondson (Chloe Gifford), with returning guest stars Michelle Holmes (Mary), Ivanno Jeremiah (Charlie) and Lucy Robinson (Robyn).

New guests stars this series include Sunetra Sarker (Ackley Bridge), Claire Keelan (The Trip) and Gemma Jones (Bridget Jones).

In the first episode, Adam finds himself in hot water at work, while his relationship with Karen continues to affect the group. Jenny’s finished her cancer treatment, but her struggle is far from over. David begins to see Mary in a new light.

Series 9 of Cold Feet begins at 9pm on Monday 13th January, 2020.