Cold Feet series 9 starts Monday on ITV – preview episode 1

Cold Feet season 8
ITV
Greg Ellwood

Greg is the Deputy Editor of Entertainment Focus. He writes about Games, Tech and TV. You can find him on Xbox/PSN/Steam as Tahllian.

Previous Article
BOXPARK is the official screening partner of ITV's Love Island
No Newer Articles

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639) | Copyright 2019

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you