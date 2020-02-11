Cold Feet series 9 episode 6 preview

On the latest episode of Cold Feet, Pete (John Thomson) faced temptation.

Jenny (Fay Ripley) had been asking Pete to sleep on the sofa so she could sleep better but this was leaving him tired and grumpy. With Barbara passing away Jenny suggested he could have her room which meant he’d sleep better. David (Robert Bathurst) and Adam (James Nesbitt) teased it was the end of his sex life and after his constant nagging Jenny said he should look elsewhere.

Pete wondered if that meant he had a ‘free pass’ but the boys presumed she was joking. Meanwhile, Jenny told Karen (Hermione Norris) about the situation and said she wasn’t serious and would kill him if he cheated. Pete faced temptation as Sandra (Clair Keelan) was constantly texting him. In the end he went round and they agreed a no-strings arrangement but Pete couldn’t go through with it. He left and decided he only wanted to be with Jenny, sex or no sex.

Jenny also had other things on her mind when she began clearing her mum’s room and found that in her Will she’d left everything to Sheila (Sally Rogers). The pair clashed and fell out a number of times. Sheila initially offered to split the money but then dropped her offer to 18.6%. Jenny refused until Pete talked her round and in the end Sheila settled on giving her 25%.

Adam enlisted the help of Robyn (Lucy Robinson) to take his ex-employer to court. She scared them into doubling their offer of 6 months pay to 12 months. Adam took a year off but quickly became bored. He considered buying an allotment but changed his mind. He eventually brought home an old VW camper van and decided to restore it so he and Karen could go on adventures together. She was pleased.

David’s ex-cellmate Robbie (Tim Dantay) started his first day at work in a suit he’d nicked. The unlikely duo somehow managed to impress the boss by coming up with a strategy to help the homeless that would make the company look good in the press. The pair celebrated at the cafe and Robyn popped in for a drink. Robbie decided to do something nice for David and arranging a surprise meal for him and Robyn. The pair went along with it and had a nice time together.

Elsewhere in the episode, Matt (Ceallach Spellman) flipped after finding out Olivia’s (Daisy Edgar-Jones) brought Toby (Jamel Dwyer) home and that they had shared a bed. Olivia was upset that her mother told Adam and Karen was upset that Adam told Matt.

Coming up in the sixth and final episode. Adam and Karen’s future is thrown into jeopardy by an unexpected offer. Jenny braces herself for her first post-treatment mammogram, while Pete helps their son realise his dream. David is in turmoil over his growing feelings for Robyn.

Cold Feet series 9 episodes air at 9pm Mondays on ITV.