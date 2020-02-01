Cold Feet series 9 episode 4 preview

On the latest episode of Cold Feet, Pete (John Thomson) tried to reunite the Three Amigos.

David (Robert Bathurst) gave his motivational speech which was well received. He was later offered a job to work for the company and he decided to take it.

Karen (Hermione Norris) and Jenny (Fay Ripley) were planning a girly 80s weekend but accidentally invited their mothers along. The four of them went out shopping for costumes and had a lot of fun trying them all on. The weekend didn’t go so great though when Karen and her mum kept falling out.

Adam tracked down Laura (Sacha Parkinson) but she told him to leave her alone. After some time to think about things she tracked him down and they went for a coffee. Adam explained why he and Rachel hadn’t adopted her and invited her round for an evening meal. Things didn’t go great, mostly due to Matt (Ceallach Spellman) throwing a bit of a tantrum and being deliberately awkward.

Pete, Adam and David went off on their charity walk up Scafell Pike. Adam fell and hurt his ankle so David stayed on the mountain with him while Pete went for help. Pete got lost himself but a call from Karen was enough to raise the alarm. Mountain Rescue arrived and took all three to safety.

At the end of the episode, Karen received a call to say that her mother had suffered a stroke.

Coming up in the fourth episode. A chance encounter gives Pete a boost. As Jenny faces fresh heartbreak, Karen attempts to make amends with her mother. David starts his new venture, but soon realises that all is not as it seems.

Cold Feet series 9 episodes air at 9pm Mondays on ITV. Preview the next episode with our gallery below: