Cold Feet series 9 episode 3 preview

On the latest episode of Cold Feet, Pete (John Thomson) was called up for jury service.

If you’d prefer to have no spoilers at all for Cold Feet, we suggest you stop reading this article now.

After deciding to move in with Karen (Hermione Norris) last episode, Adam (James Nesbitt) discovered that things weren’t going to be as simple as he had hoped. He found himself frustrated by the chaos of the household and things got more complicated when Karen’t mother, Heather (Gemma Jones) unexpectedly turned up to stay.

Pete continued his efforts to get Adam and David (Robert Bathurst) back on speaking terms but it was tougher than he expected. In the end he signed the three of them up to do a sponsored walk up Scafell Pike.

Jenny (Fay Ripley) struggled with life back at home and attended a breast cancer support group. She later spoke to her family and Pete realised that she’s depressed. They all offered her their support.

Adam attended court to see the trial that Pete was taking part in and realised he recognised the girl on trial. It was Laura (Sacha Parkinson) – the child that he and Rachel (Helen Baxendale) had tried to adopt back in series 4!

Coming up in the third episode. Adam reaches out to Laura but risks upsetting his family as a result. Karen and Jenny’s weekend away is hi-jacked by their mothers. Pete’s attempts to reunite the Three Amigos ends in disaster.

Cold Feet series 9 episodes air at 9pm Mondays on ITV. Preview the episode with our gallery below: