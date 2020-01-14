Cold Feet series 9 episode 2 preview

On the season 9 premiere of Cold Feet, Adam (James Nesbitt) found himself in hot water at work.

Pete (John Thomson) saved a life, Jenny (Faye Ripley) got some bad news, David (Robert Bathurst) and Karen (Hermione Norris) argued over parenting and Adam (James Nesbitt) was told some hurtful home truths.

If you’d prefer to have no spoilers at all for Cold Feet, we suggest you stop reading this article now.

Jenny (Fay Ripley) completed her cancer treatment and returned home to a surprise party organised by Pete (John Thomson). Everyone was supportive but weren’t really aware of the toll things had taken on Jenny. Similarly, things had been tough for Pete and the kids who were worried about her.

Adam and Karen (Hermione Norris) were still together but David (Robert Bathurst) was still struggling to accept the relationship. With Ellie (Sylvie Briggs) and Olivia (Daisy Edgar-Jones) soon bound for university, Adam decided to rent his house and move in with Karen. The idea didn’t go down too well with Matt (Ceallach Spellman).

Meanwhile, Adam got suspended at work for a bad taste joke and sending around an image that was identified as porn. He later saw the error of his ways and apologised, getting let off with a written warning.

Jenny tried to set up a night out to improve things between Adam and David. She suggested David bring his boss/landlord Mary (Michelle Holmes). Jenny didn’t explain that the night out was a pub quiz that Adam and Karen were invited to. Adam and David tried to outdo each other which led to the team coming second in the quiz. Outside the pair got into a bit of a fight.

At the end of the episode, Karen and Adam found out that the girls weren’t moving out as soon as they thought.

Coming up in the second episode. Adam and Karen’s new living arrangements cause chaos for their family when an unexpected visitor tips them over the edge. Elsewhere, David embraces his new role but faces humiliation from a former adversary, while Pete’s time on a jury has unexpected consequences for Adam.

Cold Feet series 9 episodes air at 9pm Mondays on ITV.