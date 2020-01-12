COBRA: Sky original drama starring Robert Carlyle starts Friday – preview episode 1

Six-part drama COBRA arrives on Sky One on Friday. If you like to binge-watch your TV then you’ll be delighted to hear that all episodes will also be available straight away on demand.

Set in the heart of government during a time of national crisis, this high-stakes British drama stars Robert Carlyle as Prime Minister, Robert Sutherland, and Victoria Hamilton as his Chief of Staff, Anna Marshall.

Watch the official COBRA first look trailer below:

Under the name COBRA, a team comprised of Britain’s leading experts, crisis contingency planners and the most senior politicians must now assemble to help bring society back from the brink of collapse, as they deal with an unfolding national emergency after catastrophic events literally throw the nation into darkness.

Joining the Prime Minister and his Chief of Staff are Fraser Walker (Richard Dormer), one of the best crisis contingency planners the country has ever known, and Home Secretary, Archie Glover – Morgan (David Haig) – who will seize any opportunity for more power if such a chance presents itself.

In episode 1, as the possibility of a solar storm affecting the UK mounts, the Prime Minister Robert Sutherland, his chief of Staff Anna Marshall, the Head of the Civil Contingencies Secretariat Fraser Walker and the Home Secretary Archie Glover-Morgan assemble the emergency committee “COBRA” in an effort to combat the situation.

COBRA starts at 9pm Friday 17th January 2020 on Sky One and Now TV. Preview the first episode with our gallery below: