Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins 2020 starts tonight on Channel 4 – preview episode 1

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins returns to Channel 4 tonight for a second series. Twelve new well-known faces, who think they have what it takes to pass SAS Selection, will embark on the toughest test of their lives. They face a gruelling course in the challenging terrain of the Scotland’s rugged West Coast.

Putting them through the toughest course yet is Chief Instructor, Ant Middleton and his team of Directing Staff, Foxy, Billy, Ollie and newest member Jay. The DS don’t care how famous the recruits are, how many followers they have or what they have done before this. As soon as they enter the selection process, their celebrity status will be stripped away.

Meet the celebrity recruits

< ► > Nikki Sanderson - Credit: Pete Dadds

The new celebrity recruits are TV personalities Katie Price and Joey Essex; TV presenters, Anthea Turner and Helen Skelton; ballroom dancer, Brendan Cole; former Premiership Footballer, John Fashanu; Hollyoaks actress, Nikki Sanderson; Youtuber, Jack Maynard; Paralympic Athlete, Lauren Steadman; Rudimental DJ, Locksmith; Radio 1Xtra DJ, Yasmin Evans and former boxing champion, Tony Bellew.

Episode 1 – Discipline

In the first episode, on the remote island of Raasay, the recruits’ first challenge is a terrifying 50-metre cliff free-fall; followed by boxing with a twist, as Katie Price faces up to coping with the pressures of her past and present, and Tony Bellew battles with his inner demons.

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins season 2 starts at 9pm Monday 20th April 2020 on Channel 4. Preview the episode with our gallery: