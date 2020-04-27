Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins 2020 episode 3 preview

In the second episode of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, the focus was on the celebrity recruits’ mindset.

After an hour of sleep the recruits were woken up and ordered to be outside in the correct kit. Two recruits incorrectly came out with their raincoats on so the DS arranged a beasting. They wanted them to all hold sandbags above their heads for 10 minutes. Tired and exhausted, most of the recruits struggled but Katie Price decided enough was enough and voluntarily withdrew herself.

Next up the recruits had to fall backwards out of a helicopter into a freezing lake and then swim to shore. Everyone managed it ok but Jack Maynard struggled in the water and the safety boat had to fish him out. He was later brought in for questioning and spoke of confidence problems due to press stories about his past.

This was followed by a psychological test where the recruits were disoriented to simulate a battleground. They were then handed a rifle as a soldier charged at them. They were supposed to check to see if the soldier was a friend or foe before firing. Only four of the recruits chose not to fire and passed the test. This was followed by a 5km run with full gear that saw John Fashanu and Anthea Turner struggle. Back at barracks, Ant pushed the pair and Anthea handed her number in.

Another challenge focused on controlled aggression in a game of murderball. Tony Bellew and John Fashanu both struggled to control their rage. Fashanu in particular lost it and instead of fighting to win the game he almost did some serious harm to Locksmith by holding him in some kind of choke hold. The DS gave the recruits another beasting of running up and down a hill and Jack Maynard withdrew.

Fashanu was later brought in for questioning and spoke of his past. They focused on a story about him and his brother and Fashanu opened up about it saying he felt guilty about things that had happened.

In episode 3, it’s the third phase of the SAS selection process. The remaining celebrity recruits are put in specially selected pairs – or ‘oppos’ – to test their ability to work as a unit. Each partnership must eat, sleep and operate as a duo, as they’re put through brutal tasks, including a paired abseil down a 60-metre cliff.

The course front runners – reality TV Star Joey Essex and paralympian Lauren Steadman – discover that although they may shine as individuals, it’s unity that matters, and their lack of teamwork means they’re both at risk of failure.

