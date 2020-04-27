Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins 2020 episode 2 preview

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins began last Monday on Channel 4. Twelve well-known faces were the latest recruits to take on the challenge of SAS selection.

The first episode focused on discipline and saw the celebrity recruits take on a series of challenges. The celebrities arrived hooded and were forced to trust the DS staff who guided them to the first challenge – a 50-metre cliff free fall. Most managed this challenge without issue but Katie Price was struggling. She was later brought in for questioning where she told the DS about some of the challenges she’s faced in her personal life.

Later the celebs were asked to decide who was the strongest and the top three were Joey Essex, Tony Bellew, Brendan Cole and Locksmith. The celebs were taken for a boxing challenge with a twist, with the strongest forced to go up against multiple attackers but not allowed to fight back. Tony Bellew struggled to keep hold of his anger and lashed out. He was later brought in for questioning where he opened up about the struggles he’s faced since retiring from boxing.

Other challenges included lying in freezing water and being punished with exercises when anyone failed to listen or made a mistake.

In episode 2, the training focuses on the recruits’ mindset. The celebrities are tasked with a set of tough mental and physical challenges to see if they have what it takes to be a special forces operative. A brutal night-time beasting sees the first celeb quit the course.

Challenges also include a backwards helicopter dive into near freezing waters and a psychological test in a simulated warzone, with a gun and a life-changing decision to make. The last task of the phase is a session of murderball, as the celebrities bring their aggression to the fore.

As the challenges get tougher and the recruits’ weaknesses are exposed, their past experiences and emotions come to the surface. YouTuber Jack Maynard is in the thick of it; as well as TV presenter Anthea Turner; and former footballer John Fashanu, who reflects on the suicide of his brother Justin.

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins 2020 continues at 9pm Monday 27th April 2020 on Channel 4. Preview the episode with our gallery: